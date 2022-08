I now have a Surface pro 7 plus 1135G with XE graphics 8GB ddr4 1tb Nvme and 1 tb sd card. I cannot get disk cleanup or storage sense to delete windows update files ran update troubleshooter, tried safe mode, turn off device encryption, deleted and recreated software distribution folder nothing works and I want the 4 GB shown in disk cleanup back.. also tried third party app nothing seems to work.. any clues anyone?