Discord Crypto Scam for Defiproline

So I get this message randomly on discord today:
1616530167015.png


I look up defiproline.com since I haven’t heard of them. I see some links, looks like a crypto exchange.

I go to their website and register anonymously and enter my coupon code, thinking they are probably enticing new business to their exchange and giving people .003 BTC as a sign up bonus... healthy signup bonus, but not necessarily impossible.
Upon entering coupon code it says I won .35 BTC
WHOA. My heat skips a beat.

1616530261466.png



I go to withdraw it to a coinbase account and bam it tells me because of EU privacy laws I have to deposit .01 BTC before I can withdraw my .35 BTC
1616530358990.png




Yeah right. Close all windows. I hope not one single person falls for this.
 
