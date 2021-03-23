Discord Crypto Scam for Defiproline

So I get this message randomly on discord today:I look up defiproline.com since I haven’t heard of them. I see some links, looks like a crypto exchange.I go to their website and register anonymously and enter my coupon code, thinking they are probably enticing new business to their exchange and giving people .003 BTC as a sign up bonus... healthy signup bonus, but not necessarily impossible.Upon entering coupon code it says I won .35 BTCWHOA. My heat skips a beat.I go to withdraw it to a coinbase account and bam it tells me because of EU privacy laws I have to deposit .01 BTC before I can withdraw my .35 BTCYeah right. Close all windows. I hope not one single person falls for this.