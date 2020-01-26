Disconnecting from game often - hardware issue?

So I seem to be having an issue where whenever I play online games, I disconnect very often. I do not know if it's only with games, or that I'm actually losing packets w/ internet in general (not sure how to test that?) Originally I thought it was my internet -- cable modem, router, Ethernet cable, etc. But I've been using my laptop, and never disconnect! So, I'm more or less thinking it's something w/ my computer now. It could still be my ethernet card.. but don't think it's the ISP or associated hardware. What else could be causing this? I'm afraid to think of the possibilities, and potentially inability to problem solve. On-board Ethernet port? corrupt memory (would that just cause a DC, or much wider blue-screen-of-death like issues?) failing hard drive (similarly, would that result in random DC, or computer crashes?) video card failure (again, why does that translate to a DC vs a visual glitch?) etc. And to add to this.. the game I'm playing most of the time is Final Fantasy 14. And if I'm just standing around town chatting with friends, I tend to not have a problem. It's when I do dungeons, raids, anything with "more" monsters/people on screen, etc., that I start disconnecting nearly every 3-5 minutes. Becomes unbearable now.