Disconnecting from game often - hardware issue?

Discussion in 'General Hardware' started by Kuo, Jan 26, 2020 at 12:41 AM.

  1. Jan 26, 2020 at 12:41 AM #1
    Kuo

    Kuo Gawd

    Messages:
    640
    Joined:
    Jun 7, 2001
    So I seem to be having an issue where whenever I play online games, I disconnect very often.

    I do not know if it's only with games, or that I'm actually losing packets w/ internet in general (not sure how to test that?)

    Originally I thought it was my internet -- cable modem, router, Ethernet cable, etc. But I've been using my laptop, and never disconnect!

    So, I'm more or less thinking it's something w/ my computer now. It could still be my ethernet card.. but don't think it's the ISP or associated hardware.

    What else could be causing this? I'm afraid to think of the possibilities, and potentially inability to problem solve. On-board Ethernet port? corrupt memory (would that just cause a DC, or much wider blue-screen-of-death like issues?) failing hard drive (similarly, would that result in random DC, or computer crashes?) video card failure (again, why does that translate to a DC vs a visual glitch?) etc.

    And to add to this.. the game I'm playing most of the time is Final Fantasy 14. And if I'm just standing around town chatting with friends, I tend to not have a problem. It's when I do dungeons, raids, anything with "more" monsters/people on screen, etc., that I start disconnecting nearly every 3-5 minutes. Becomes unbearable now.
     
    Kuo, Jan 26, 2020 at 12:41 AM
    Kuo, Jan 26, 2020 at 12:41 AM
    #1
  2. Jan 26, 2020 at 12:45 AM #2
    jmilcher

    jmilcher [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,448
    Joined:
    Feb 3, 2008
    Hard wired or via WiFi? Could be as simple as a bad Ethernet cable.
     
    jmilcher, Jan 26, 2020 at 12:45 AM
    jmilcher, Jan 26, 2020 at 12:45 AM
    #2
  3. Jan 26, 2020 at 12:50 AM #3
    Sniper|3d-R|

    Sniper|3d-R| [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,763
    Joined:
    Oct 30, 2000
    Any errors in event manager? What ISP? What router?
    • Update NIC drivers
    • Update NIC firmware
    • Reboot ISP router/modem
    • Update router firmware
    • Gateway issue?
     
    Sniper|3d-R|, Jan 26, 2020 at 12:50 AM
    Sniper|3d-R|, Jan 26, 2020 at 12:50 AM
    #3
  4. Jan 26, 2020 at 12:56 AM #4
    Kuo

    Kuo Gawd

    Messages:
    640
    Joined:
    Jun 7, 2001
    Hard wires. I have tried a different Ethernet cable. Both via a router, and then directly into the cable modem. Still experienced the same disconnect issues. Ruled out issue w/ router and cable.. unless I have 2 bad cables. Ordered a 3rd anyway because I accidentally broke the clip thing on my cable while doing this test... (but I ensured it was pushed all the way in!)

    I... am not very software savey, sadly. What am I looking for in event manager? Nothing big red warning popped up on my screen. Optimum online. Their provided router. Need to do the NIC drivers/firmware. Rebooted ISP router/modem many times. Did not update router firmware, can try that. Not sure how to confirm gateway issue?

    One thing though.. my laptop via the same Ethernet cable works fine w/ the game. Which made me think to rule out router/cable model/ISP issues???
     
    Kuo, Jan 26, 2020 at 12:56 AM
    Kuo, Jan 26, 2020 at 12:56 AM
    #4
  5. Jan 26, 2020 at 12:59 AM #5
    Sniper|3d-R|

    Sniper|3d-R| [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,763
    Joined:
    Oct 30, 2000
    In that case, its either the onboard NIC, or drivers/firmware. Do you have a single, or dual port onboard NIC? Try the other port if you have one.

    If you have another NIC, install that and see if it resolves the issue.
     
    Sniper|3d-R|, Jan 26, 2020 at 12:59 AM
    Sniper|3d-R|, Jan 26, 2020 at 12:59 AM
    #5