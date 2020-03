DirectX 12 Ultimate Technologies

Ray Tracing

Variable Rate Shading

Mesh Shading

Sampler Feedback

News announcement found on nvidia's website:"In 2018, GeForce RTX graphics cards launched with numerous ‘ world’s first’ graphics technologies : hardware-accelerated ray tracing, Variable Rate Shading, Mesh Shading, and more. These technologies represent the biggest leap in graphics since the invention of programmable shaders in 2002, bringing cinema-quality reflections, shadows, and lighting to games.Now, Microsoft has announced DirectX 12 Ultimate, their new graphics API, which codifies GeForce RTX’s innovative technologies as the standard for multi-platform, next-gen games."I couldn't find anything on Microsoft's website.Details on each of these has been posted here: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/news/geforce-rtx-ready-for-directx-12-ultimate/