News announcement found on nvidia's website:
"In 2018, GeForce RTX graphics cards launched with numerous ‘world’s first’ graphics technologies: hardware-accelerated ray tracing, Variable Rate Shading, Mesh Shading, and more. These technologies represent the biggest leap in graphics since the invention of programmable shaders in 2002, bringing cinema-quality reflections, shadows, and lighting to games.
Now, Microsoft has announced DirectX 12 Ultimate, their new graphics API, which codifies GeForce RTX’s innovative technologies as the standard for multi-platform, next-gen games."
I couldn't find anything on Microsoft's website.
DirectX 12 Ultimate Technologies
Ray Tracing
Variable Rate Shading
Mesh Shading
Sampler Feedback
Details on each of these has been posted here: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/news/geforce-rtx-ready-for-directx-12-ultimate/
