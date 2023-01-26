DirectStorage Causes 10% Performance Hit On RTX 4090 In Forspoken

M

Mega6

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 13, 2017
Messages
3,567
4090 takes a hit on DirectStorage implementation, doesn't seem too significant but definitely registers.

DirectStorage Causes 10% Performance Hit On RTX 4090 In Forspoken

"Microsoft's DirectStorage technology has brought lightning-fast loading times to games. However, it would seem that not everything is sunshine and rainbows. DirectStorage may induce a slight performance loss, according to the latest test by the German publication PC Games Hardware (opens in new tab).

DirectStorage 1.1 moves game asset decompression from the processor to the graphics card. Microsoft's demo showed that scenes load almost 3X faster on a graphics card than the processor. Of course, your mileage will vary and depend hugely on your hardware. Nevertheless, it's an exciting technology that will make loading screens a thing of the past. While many news outlets are focusing on benchmarking the impact of DirectStorage on loading times, PC Games Hardware took it a step further and measured the effect that Microsoft's technology has on frame rates.

Forspoken, from Square Enix, is the first game to leverage DirectStorage, the foundation for PC Games Hardware's tests. The publication's system consisted of a Core i9-12900K (Alder Lake) processor and a GeForce RTX 4090, one of the best graphics cards, at 4K. The reviewer tested with a SATA SSD and two M.2 SSD but didn't mention the exact models."
 
L

LukeTbk

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 10, 2020
Messages
3,334
I am bit surprised just how poor the coverage seem to be around this, could be wanting to be in a video format that make it so it take a lot of times or games issues that make it act differently from PC to PC, the article does not even mention the impact on the load time, other articles-peoples said that Forspoken was not using GPU decompression but the earlier directstorage solution without it.

It is all over the place, why having used the GPU decompression during the loading of a scene would result in lesser FPS during gameplay ?

This article also:
https://wccftech.com/forspoken-pc-b...-load-times-for-the-first-directstorage-game/

No with-without numbers and say: Still, it's not entirely surprising. Forspoken PC does not seem to take advantage of the latest version of DirectStorage (1.1), which adds GPU decompression like RTX IO,
 
S

schoolslave

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 7, 2010
Messages
1,152
LukeTbk said:
I am bit surprised just how poor the coverage seem to be around this, could be wanting to be in a video format that make it so it take a lot of times or games issues that make it act differently from PC to PC, the article does not even mention the impact on the load time, other articles-peoples said that Forspoken was not using GPU decompression but the earlier directstorage solution without it.

It is all over the place, why having used the GPU decompression during the loading of a scene would result in lesser FPS during gameplay ?

This article also:
https://wccftech.com/forspoken-pc-b...-load-times-for-the-first-directstorage-game/

No with-without numbers and say: Still, it's not entirely surprising. Forspoken PC does not seem to take advantage of the latest version of DirectStorage (1.1), which adds GPU decompression like RTX IO,
Click to expand...
There’s probably a game data streaming aspect to this - the work done during the loading screen itself may only open file descriptors and do some preload to start the scene asap.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top