DirectStorage Causes 10% Performance Hit On RTX 4090 In Forspoken

LukeTbk said:



It is all over the place, why having used the GPU decompression during the loading of a scene would result in lesser FPS during gameplay ?



This article also:

https://wccftech.com/forspoken-pc-b...-load-times-for-the-first-directstorage-game/



No with-without numbers and say: Still, it's not entirely surprising. Forspoken PC does not seem to take advantage of the latest version of DirectStorage (1.1), which adds GPU decompression like I am bit surprised just how poor the coverage seem to be around this, could be wanting to be in a video format that make it so it take a lot of times or games issues that make it act differently from PC to PC, the article does not even mention the impact on the load time, other articles-peoples said that Forspoken was not using GPU decompression but the earlier directstorage solution without it.It is all over the place, why having used the GPU decompression during the loading of a scene would result in lesser FPS during gameplay ?This article also:No with-without numbers and say: Still, it's not entirely surprising. Forspoken PC does not seem to take advantage of the latest version of DirectStorage (1.1), which adds GPU decompression like RTX IO Click to expand...

There’s probably a game data streaming aspect to this - the work done during the loading screen itself may only open file descriptors and do some preload to start the scene asap.