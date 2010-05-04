DirectCompute vs. CUDA vs. OpenCL

You AMD users just got shafted on these cool effects that could have been easily developed for all PC gamers instead of just those that purchase from one company. Click to expand...

There is a simple question that is being ignored. Would the game be better if Nvidia specific features were NOT included at all? If the answer is no, then I do not see much of an argument since I imagine the choices are1. added features that support CUDAor2. No added features.Can anyone give me a good reason to believe that the devs would have gone the extra mile to include this stuff if it was not for Nvidias help? I mean, the game is fun without the extras, so likely they could have and would have been left out if not for Nvidia. I just do not see a cost benefit analysis for such features winning out in the end. The MBAs calling the shots care about profit from the game. How much added profit do you think these features provide vs. the cost? My guess would be that it would work out to a loss, but I could be wrong.So tell me how adding something vs adding nothing is hurting the gaming industry? That claim seems completely fallacious and unsupported.I would also like to talk a little about CUDA. It is a language much like C# for the MS .NET platform that so many devs have adopted because if its ease of use and support. The analogy is nearly perfect except one is for propriety OS and one is for hardware. And yet, we love to have all the good programs that come from .NET. Also, both are free to implement on other systems. There is a Linux version of C# that runs on Mono or something like that. There is also a hacked ATI driver that runs CUDA. In fact, it was an Nvidia Engineer to who helped make that happen as I understand it.The point I am trying to get at is that ATI can use CUDA if they want, so all these benefits are options for ATI card owners if ATI would be willing to support CUDA on its hardware. I would say that is not likely, but still more likely than the game developers adding in features like this without the added support from companies like Nvidia who likely did most of the work to add this in and thus absorbed much of the development cost.I freely admit that a lot of this is speculation so there is not need to tell me that. Just sayin...Fib (gets on flame suite and waits)