Digitaltrends Top 6 Nvidia Cards of All Time List. Agree or disagree?

Digitaltrends made a short list of their top 6 best Nvidia Cards of All time.Personally, I'm disappointed to not see the ti4200 on there. Every lan center in the country practically had one. Remember those? They were such a clutch option to basically run anything and everything, with affordability.List goes as this :They explain in detail on why they chose these - do you agree? If not, what's your top 6 best Nvidia Cards? And no, this isn't obviously the most powerful list.