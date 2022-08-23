Digitaltrends Top 6 Nvidia Cards of All Time List. Agree or disagree?

Digitaltrends made a short list of their top 6 best Nvidia Cards of All time.
Personally, I'm disappointed to not see the ti4200 on there. Every lan center in the country practically had one. Remember those? They were such a clutch option to basically run anything and everything, with affordability.
List goes as this :
They explain in detail on why they chose these - do you agree? If not, what's your top 6 best Nvidia Cards? And no, this isn't obviously the most powerful list.
https://www.digitaltrends.com/computing/best-nvidia-gpu-of-all-time/?amp
