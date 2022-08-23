Digitaltrends Top 6 Nvidia Cards of All Time List. Agree or disagree?

E

Eshelmen

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2004
Messages
5,708
Digitaltrends made a short list of their top 6 best Nvidia Cards of All time.

Personally, I'm disappointed to not see the ti4200 on there. Every lan center in the country practically had one. Remember those? They were such a clutch option to basically run anything and everything, with affordability.

List goes as this :


They explain in detail on why they chose these - do you agree? If not, what's your top 6 best Nvidia Cards? And no, this isn't obviously the most powerful list.

https://www.digitaltrends.com/computing/best-nvidia-gpu-of-all-time/?amp
 
Last edited:
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
22,140
8800 GTX for sure...I'm surprised the 3080 is on the list...excellent card but all-time great?
 
Top