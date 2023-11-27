Digital Calendar solutions

Hey peeps,



So the wifey has a hand written calendar on the fridge, and I want to surprise her with a digital calendar, one that syncs to gmail etc.. I see Skylight makes a great solution, but it has to be plugged in at all times. I hate dealing with cables, and especially a cable on the fridge. No way in hell to fully hide that. We don't have a ton of countertop surface space to place the 10-15" touchscreen there either.



I was looking into DAKboard and putting it onto a chargeable tablet (Lenovo Tab P11 Plus (1st Gen)) . With the tablet only displaying when you touch it, in standby mode, I read it can get a good week or 2 before a charge. So that eliminates the always present cable, thats good, and I see a slew of slim fridge-tablet attachments.



Any other solutions out there? At this point, I'm refraining from a wall mirror/large surface/rasberry pi/$800 etsy option. Something smaller aka fridge placeable size.