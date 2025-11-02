  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Difficulty waking up MSI 321URX

R

rcrez

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 22, 2005
Messages
209
Connected to my 321URX is my MacBook Pro M3 Pro. I usually keep it closed and then interact with it using my Magic Keyboard + Trackpad. However I often have difficulty waking up the monitor. If the Mac just went to sleep, then waking it up by key presses or the trackpad usually works. If it’s been a while, then I need to open the Mac’s screen (which may be inconvenient if I stored it off to the side) to wake up the 321URX. Key presses don’t work. Sometimes I need to unplug the USB-C video cable to wake up the monitor. Other times I need to turn the monitor on and off.

I also tried using USB keyboards/mice attached to the 321URX. That also didn’t wake up the Mac. I use a single USB-C cable to my Monitor.

I never had this issue with my Dell 30” 3007WFP. I had no issues waking it up when my Mac was asleep.

Anybody else here know how to deal with this?
 
