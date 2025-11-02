Difficulty waking up MSI 321URX

Connected to my 321URX is my MacBook Pro M3 Pro. I usually keep it closed and then interact with it using my Magic Keyboard + Trackpad. However I often have difficulty waking up the monitor. If the Mac just went to sleep, then waking it up by key presses or the trackpad usually works. If it’s been a while, then I need to open the Mac’s screen (which may be inconvenient if I stored it off to the side) to wake up the 321URX. Key presses don’t work. Sometimes I need to unplug the USB-C video cable to wake up the monitor. Other times I need to turn the monitor on and off.



I also tried using USB keyboards/mice attached to the 321URX. That also didn’t wake up the Mac. I use a single USB-C cable to my Monitor.



I never had this issue with my Dell 30” 3007WFP. I had no issues waking it up when my Mac was asleep.



Anybody else here know how to deal with this?