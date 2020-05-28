"Difficulty focusing on text on VA panel"

Do you find it difficult or easy to focus on text on VA panels? Did you just get used to it? Did you get headaches and did they eventually pass?On the TN panel (BenQ XL2720Z) I find text is easy to read. It's crisp. It's perfect. I can focus on it without issue. I don't even notice it because it's just easy. The background colour is flat.On the VA panel (LG 32GK850G-B) it's just... not. It's like the edges of the letters are soft. I understand that the pixel structure is different but it's so difficult to put my finger on it. I honestly feel like my eyes strain more to read, and after a few months I'm feeling like my eyes are worse in general. Which has got to be bollocks.It could just be because things are slightly differently sized, but then I increase the text size and there's still this thing that's hard to quantify. Like it's just slightly out of focus. And anything a few inches from what you're directly in front of, the background color seems to shift. It's a shimmer like on those old kids toy pictures that would look like one thing and then another if you changed your viewing angle.I know TN panels are supposed to shift a lot but when you're sitting in front of them, they don't – at least not in the same way. Maybe it's the screen coating?When gaming, it doesn't really matter; there's not a lot of text to be looked at. But when working on notepad, especially on a dark background... it's.... really distracting.Has anyone else experienced this? Do you just get used to it in the end? Are there any solutions? I've tried using Windows upscaling for text but it blurs things something awful.Edit: It could just be the anti-glare coating. I don't know. The BenQ doesn't have it.Examples of what I'm referring to: