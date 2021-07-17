Differences between Creative Sound Blaster AE-9PE and Creative Sound Blaster AE-9???

what are the differences between a Sound Blaster AE-9PE and Creative Sound Blaster AE-9?
which to buy from these 2 versions??? which is better/?
to buy the original ae-9 or to buy the Sound Blaster AE-9PE playback edition??
any help please/?
the most online shops has the Sound Blaster AE-9PE playback edition .
why the most online shops dont have the original AE-9?? and have only the AE-9PE playback edition .??
