Difference between AMD's BIOS GPU Boost Turbo vs Extreme?

Not sure exactly where to put this, it's a question about overclocking an integrated graphics processing unit (iGPU) through a motherboard's BIOS. Specifically, I'm trying to overclock/tweak the iGPU on my AMD Ryzen 5 4600G, which I believe is a Radeon Vega 7.



This can be done through software and BIOS, and I'm trying to do it through BIOS. In the BIOS of my Asus Prime B550-PLUS motherboard, the non-default options for GPU Boost are Turbo, Extreme, and Manual. I'd like to try the two pre-sets, Turbo and Extreme, before I go ahead and overclock/tweak manually. According to the BIOS explanation, Turbo is for "3D performance", while Extreme is for "improved visual image". Would anyone know what the differences are between the two, in terms of actual specs (e.g. what clock/voltage changes they make)? Is Extreme something like Turbo X 2, or does it apply different tweaks, for applications other than gaming? I love eye candy, and if the choice is eye candy or super-smooth, I choose the former (that's eye candy). Would anyone have any info about this that goes a little deeper than AMD/Asus' confirmation that the option exists?