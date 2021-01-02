Diehard Nexus/Pixel user goes 12 Pro Max

Shockingly I picked up a 12 Pro Max this week. My junior high age kids were both ready for SIM cards for their hand me down Pixel 2XL and 3XL phones I gave them. So while at TMobile store, they had a good deal going and I haven't picked up a phone through the carrier in years, they had a promo and I gave them my old LG phone I still had which counted towards credit off on the new iPhone.



I'm still a Pixel guy #1, but not a fan of the direction Google took with the Pixel 5. And I've been itching to get back to try an iPhone just to get my own experiences and my own honest opinions on Apple's big phone. I almost did this last year with the 11 Pro Max, but was very satisfied with my Pixel 4 XL a year ago, didn't want a switch.



And definitely it's taking some major adjustment between stock Android and iOS. But the last time I owned an iPhone back I think the 7 plus I feel iOS has matured and gone towards the direction that I feel is needed. Dark theme is great, and now it's easy to customize icons, The Phone calls coming in as a banner notification now was badly needed, and the volume hud being a tiny pill like thing was a good hnage, I like these revisions Apple has done the last few years, and other things have changed in the 5 years since I've ran an iPhone. But the difference today between iOS 14 and Android 11 doesn't seem as radical and extremely different as it did between iOS 9 and Android M 6.0, back then I found the two OS's vastly different, today not as much, they both seem more similar than I would expect.



I will say I find the Pixel an easier phone to just pick up and use quickly. But I need more time with this 12 Pro Max to get comfortable. I will give it up to the 14 days before return period is up, but so far I like it, a lot more than expected.