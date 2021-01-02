Diehard Nexus/Pixel user goes 12 Pro Max

I'll spare you the digging up of my old "Z's greatest phone of all time..." thread.
One of my biggest gripes with iOS is notifications. Seems like they've improved. I still can't go back to an iPhone unless it has Touch ID.
Very thin slim case from Casekoo
Wow, that looks like a skin, not a case. How's the grip?
Also, cool stuff like this, is why I'm excited to play with an iPhone again, more JB type stuff coming to stock;
https://mobile.twitter.com/iDevice_Movies/status/1344632037437825024
What browser you using? Safari or Chrome or something?
I'm liking Safari with AdGuard Pro I must have bought the Pro version on my last iPhone years ago. Seems to be a good combo and work with zero ads.
What do you recommend?
How about the Apple News widget? Either that or Brief, which I hear is a good no-nonsense news app.Sorry for another question
What News widget is out there that can mimic the Google News feed? I do miss that the most from my Pixel the left panel having that long scrolling news widget based on your likes
I use Apple keyboard. Before Apple enabled swiping or “flow,” my keyboard was definitely Google. Since then I’ve uninstalled Google Gboard and just use Apple for the most part. I left SwiftKey installed. SwiftKey has also gone a long way. SwiftKey would be a better predictive keyboard. But the reason why that is is because Apple doesn’t datamine your info as much as Microsoft and no where close to as much as Google.
As for YouTube, drop down with the left upper button?!?
I'd check out the MagEz version. It has a pretty nice magnet embedded and you can use a bunch of accessories with it. It's slightly thicker than the Air.That is a really good looking looking case, and it has grip.
The official YouTube app can only do background audio. Instead, you could use a browser to go to YouTubeThis one has me stumped. How do I get YouTube to work in PiP ( Picture in Picture ) mode?
I have the Premium version of YT. But I never see the icon for PiP in the YouTube videos, and yes I have PiP enabled in the iPhone General settings.
Have no idea how to get this to work?
My guess is that your RCS or Google Messages are tied to your Google account rather than sms phone number.
Unrelated to your problem, I use the esim for my T-Mobile iPhone. It’s pretty easy to setup now completely online.
Figure out if your wife is messaging your number or your Google account.So for my Wife's texts she's on the Pixel 2 XL, I am not getting any replies from her in iMessage. But when I use WhatsApp ya I get everything from her.
I tried others on Android, and I do get theirs, my co-workers texts are coming through, they use Galaxy phones. It just my Wife's Pixel isn't getting through to my iPhone.
That's so you can see your notifications without having to wait for the unlock or swipe the notification shade down.FaceID why do I need to swipe up from the bottom to enter the homescreen? Pixel it opens immediately to your homescreen no swiping up
