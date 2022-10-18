Did my Ubiquiti Dream Machine / UDM start dying?

All of the sudden I've noticed games are rubber banding all over the place, as of yesterday at noon. Call ISP they say all my channels look great, they restart my mode, (Surfboard S33) issue still persists. Ethernet or wifi, testing this with two different devices, still the same.
If I plug a PC directly in to the modem I have zero issues.
I've done a factory reset on my UDM twice today and still the same issue. I've tried saying my ISP has 300 down 20 up (actual) , 100 down 5 up, and 600 down, 50 up, all the same effect.
Running ping www.google.com -t I see pings jump from 18-21ms every 60-120 seconds or so, it usually happens in clusters, all fine and then 3 out of 5 slow pings, usually around 120ms.
Googling around people are saying tweak a few settings, most of which I can't even find, and again, factory reset, no weird QoS or anything like that. I've tried swapping the cable from the router to the modem for a different one too.
