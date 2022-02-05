Did I goof on this RAM? Speed question

Hello all!



Just upgraded my RAM a month or two ago and have been unable to use XMP profile on it with my BIOS.



I bought this RAM



G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 64GB (2 x 32GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 3600 (PC4 28800) Intel XMP 2.0 Desktop Memory Model F4-3600C18D-64GVK​

to go in my Asus Prime Z370A motherboard with an Intel I7-8700K chip. After buying it I haven't been able to achieve higher speeds on it and my system won't post. I am beginning to wonder if it is overkill for my setup as I started looking into the motherboard and CPU and it was saying it may not even recognize 64GB of ram or be able to run it at the higher speeds. I believe it is running at 2800 mhz right now or something around there. Did I goof? Do I need to upgrade the motherboard and CPU to make it worth it? If so I was eyeing a number of motherboards that would be compatible with an i5-12600K. Thanks for any information or advice!



Rick