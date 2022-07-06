Did GeForce Partner Program really ended?

We all remember what it was, and we should not forget. I personally think, some brands, MSI for example still have some deal with Nvidia. ASUS, too.



Why and I touching this topic?

I was looking for best RX 6800XT, I choosed XFX Merc319 CORE, and that was mistake - I had 3 of bad batch cards (extreme coil whine, even at 30 FPS, and on multiple PSU's. So I started to look at other brands. What I see;

- MSI are making AMD only in Gaming X series (now also Gaming Z with same cooler)

- I had ASUS RTX 3080 TUF, there was RTX logo all over the card - backplate and side - with crazy big font. AMD have small Radeon logo on side.



I know that's just speculation, but isn't there any GPP V2? That feels unnatural, specially now, when I got 6800 XT Gaming Z Trio with strange limits - whole PCB is one of the best I had, it even got 3 X 8pin connectors, but heatsink, fans are barely "good". Fans are one of loudest I ever had, heatsink have poor thermopads, backplate and even termopads under backplate have no contact to PCB, as backplate is little bended upwards. And there is power limit - only +9% max ! It's typical cheapest version, not to mention extreme poor UV (only 1100mv, 2300Mhz).



Gigabyte with their Aorus at least released one 6800 XT, I think they may be "clear" but ASUS with this branding, NO STRIX 6800XT and MSI WITH NO SUPRIM X OR VENTUS are rather strange. What do you think about it?