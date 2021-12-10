Did DisplayPort cable damaged my GPU?

I bought this cable on amazon, I tried to plug it into my brand new 3080 ti and it felt very tight, I thought it was just the design of the cable. Pulled it out and saw the damaged pins on the cable and hard to see but without magnifying glass I can't tell if my GPU has any damage, what do you guys and gals think? Can I ask the cable manufacture to replace my card. But here is what I do notice parts of my screen occasionally dims, it will stay dim usually if I don't move the mouse. Sometimes it takes a few seconds after I move the mouse to return to normal. It happens randomly like when using chrome browser or watching a movie, not during gaming I think but I haven't spent much time testing, just don't think I noticed it in gaming. Right during the time I installed the cable there was a NVidia driver update. I was using the card for about a month, bought this cable to connect my second screen. There was no issue like this before the cable and driver update. I will try to delete all the Nvidia drivers, but what do you guys think? I'm also wondering should I have been more careful. I know that the cable must be put on straight and I have done that and very carefully because it is a brand new card. I hooked it very easy and slow especially because I didn't want to leave a single scratch on the back. To me it seems impossible for pins you see in the picture to have been caused by user error plugging. Even if you wanted to try and get the pins to look like in the picture, I think it could only be done so by prying them with a pin or something.In the attached video, please focus your attention on the steering wheel, and look between 6 and 7 second mark notice how it's dark and then the screen brightens up.