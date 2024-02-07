Did AM5 fix all the AM4 Memory issues?

With as much value as AM4 had to offer it was one of the least enjoyable platforms I've used/tweaked in the last 20 years. Not the worst!!! Let me be clear far from the worst but I have never had a system with so many memory quirks. Even buying high end ram could be a unstable cause it was dual sided or the memory controller from AMD sucked etc etc. Too many hours trying to get hardware to work where as in the past I never once experienced these kinds of memory issues with AMD or Intel.



I'm kind of at a crossroads with updating another piece of hardware in my home. Do I build an Intel system or go AM5... I definitely have spare DDR4 kicking around and I'd bet dollars to donuts an Intel system would actually work without even looking at the QVL. AM5 I dunno....... You guys tell me? I rather not build on a dead platform however I also don't want to deal with playing months of ram roulette.



Has AMD Expo help with compatibility?



Thanks