Did AM5 fix all the AM4 Memory issues?

With as much value as AM4 had to offer it was one of the least enjoyable platforms I've used/tweaked in the last 20 years. Not the worst!!! Let me be clear far from the worst but I have never had a system with so many memory quirks. Even buying high end ram could be a unstable cause it was dual sided or the memory controller from AMD sucked etc etc. Too many hours trying to get hardware to work where as in the past I never once experienced these kinds of memory issues with AMD or Intel.

I'm kind of at a crossroads with updating another piece of hardware in my home. Do I build an Intel system or go AM5... I definitely have spare DDR4 kicking around and I'd bet dollars to donuts an Intel system would actually work without even looking at the QVL. AM5 I dunno....... You guys tell me? I rather not build on a dead platform however I also don't want to deal with playing months of ram roulette.

Has AMD Expo help with compatibility?

Thanks
 
In my limited experience, 3xxxx or above AM4 cpu seem to had fixed the common memory issue, it was safe to assume a standard dual memory kit would do 3600 without problem. My 3900x system was much better than my 2600x (did not reach 3200 well, had to go with 3000 iirc) one in that regard and I think it was a general consensus.

AM5 long boot and others issues on MSI and others boards when you overclock the ram seem to be really common even with winter 2023 bios, if it is a big deal I would at least look at the specific motherboard before buying and not go with say MSI right now.
 
