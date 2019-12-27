Diamond Edge (Nvidia NV1) on eBay

I did have a V2x00 card when I upgraded from the V1000 (can't remember if it was the Diamond V2100 card or the Hercules V2200). The V1000 card was a Canopus Total 3D, which I probably bought with a credit card so I could send the Edge 3D back to Diamond, then paid off when I received the refund check.



I also had a Voodoo 1 beside the V1000 because it got more gaming support, but always preferred VQuake to GLQuake. After the V2x00 upgrade, a Voodoo 2 followed, and eventually another for SLI. Colored lighting in Quake 2 was a big deal.



After the Rendition cards, I'm pretty sure my next was a Riva TNT. I was in college, had a credit card, and overclocking and gaming were much more interesting than classes.

