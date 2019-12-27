Diamond Edge (Nvidia NV1) on eBay

Since Erek has been posting some vintage stuff, guess I should too. These are NOT mine. I'm looking for one, but obviously can't pay THOSE kinds of prices A bit of history is that NV1 was a pretty big flop that almost cratered Nvidia. It featured quadratic texture mapping (not compatible with Direct3D, which is polygon rendering), playback only sound processing, and a joystick port. Basically meant to be an all in one gaming card. NV2 was a followup, but Nvidia canceled that project. NV3 was the Riva 128, which changed to polygon rendering for Direct3D support, and the rest is history. There are 2 versions... This is the higher tier version, it has connectors to take an additional memory (4MB total) https://www.ebay.com/itm/NVIDIA-NV1...-RARE-Original-NVIDIA-Video-Card/223037121781 This is the value version, it has already been upgraded (via dimm sockets) to 2MB https://www.ebay.com/itm/Vintage-Diamond-Edge-3D-2120-NVIDIA-NV1-PCI-Graphics-Card-Rare/323323935266