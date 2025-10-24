Diagnostic help

  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
P

project86

My son has an Acer Predator 300 (specific model N22C3 - 12700H, 32GB DDR5, 3070ti, dual 1TB SSD) that worked great until the other day. In the middle of a Battlefield game it just died. No warning, no shutdown process, just dead. I thought maybe he overheated it so we waited a bit, but it didn't come back on.

It has always been run on power from the stock (massive) power brick, never on battery alone. I ordered a replacement power supply just in case, that will arrive soon. Doubt it's the issue but couldn't hurt to check the box saying we tried it.

When plugging in, a small LED on the side lights up blue, which I think means it is charging. But pressing or holding power does nothing. Steps I have tried so far:

Swapped outlets so it is definitely plugged into a known-working power source
Held down power button for several minutes at a time
Made sure power plug connections are properly seated in wall and into laptop port
Removed bottom cover, unplugged battery, tried to run just off AC power alone with battery out of the mix
Cleaned out all dust/funk with canned air
Reset BIOS by shorting the pins
Removed RAM and reseated

Throughout the process I never achieved even an attempt to boot, no fans spinning up etc. The only signs of life are that blue LED indicating charging is happening, and there's also a "turbo" button above the keyboard that lights up for maybe 5 seconds when I plug it in. That light soon turns off. Pressing the turbo button itself does nothing.

Searching for this model shows plenty of reports of similar experiences. Speculation is that the motherboard dies. I suspect I'm in the same boat but wanting to double check that I'm not missing any obvious steps I should be taking. That way I'll have no doubt that it was a lost cause when I start looking for a replacement.
 
i know youve done them all but not together:
unplug it, remove the battery, short the clear cmos pins, this part sounds odd but find a way to short the battery connector(in the laptop, not the battery) if you can and bridge as many pins as possible(use tin foil), hit the power button a few times and let it sit for 5-10 min. put it together and keep you fingers crossed, theres nothing else i can think of to try.
 
Uhh, the connector in the laptop, right? Not on the battery? o_o
 
