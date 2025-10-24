Diagnostic help

My son has an Acer Predator 300 (specific model N22C3 - 12700H, 32GB DDR5, 3070ti, dual 1TB SSD) that worked great until the other day. In the middle of a Battlefield game it just died. No warning, no shutdown process, just dead. I thought maybe he overheated it so we waited a bit, but it didn't come back on.



It has always been run on power from the stock (massive) power brick, never on battery alone. I ordered a replacement power supply just in case, that will arrive soon. Doubt it's the issue but couldn't hurt to check the box saying we tried it.



When plugging in, a small LED on the side lights up blue, which I think means it is charging. But pressing or holding power does nothing. Steps I have tried so far:



Swapped outlets so it is definitely plugged into a known-working power source

Held down power button for several minutes at a time

Made sure power plug connections are properly seated in wall and into laptop port

Removed bottom cover, unplugged battery, tried to run just off AC power alone with battery out of the mix

Cleaned out all dust/funk with canned air

Reset BIOS by shorting the pins

Removed RAM and reseated



Throughout the process I never achieved even an attempt to boot, no fans spinning up etc. The only signs of life are that blue LED indicating charging is happening, and there's also a "turbo" button above the keyboard that lights up for maybe 5 seconds when I plug it in. That light soon turns off. Pressing the turbo button itself does nothing.



Searching for this model shows plenty of reports of similar experiences. Speculation is that the motherboard dies. I suspect I'm in the same boat but wanting to double check that I'm not missing any obvious steps I should be taking. That way I'll have no doubt that it was a lost cause when I start looking for a replacement.