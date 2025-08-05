Diagnosing problems, BSODs

So yesterday kiddo was playing on computer, Planet Crafter, and when I peeked in noticed it stuttering. Quit, opened up GPUZ and noticed the temps spiking pretty hard which is odd for that game (3080), so told him to quit until I figured stuff out. Well turned out there was a good sized air bubble in the "AIO" cooler on the GPU, so I pulled it from the system, bled the radiator to get the bubble out and topped off on cooling fluid. Plugged it back in no problem, while I didn't stress test it by any means I did play stupid games that barely need a GPU and watched some Youtube vids then shut things down and went to bed.



Then this morning... all hell broke loose. Turned the computer on first thing in the morning as always, went to do my morning business and came back to a BSOD, reset, and another, and another and another and another. I couldn't enter any sort of recovery mode, it just crashed immediately, while I could boot in safe mode that too quickly BSOD on me, but it did take a tiny bit longer to do so. So some of the "reasons" : memory management, kernel data inpage error, page fault in nonpaged area, irql not less or equal, attemtped write to readonly memory, system service exception, kmode exception not handled, critical process died, there may have been some others but I stopped writing every one down, the memory management one seems to be one that pops up the most, but all of these do pop up which does confuse things for me even more.



On the hardware side, other than the BSOD issues, my GPU did feel VERY hot, so I may have killed the pump on the cooler, which if I did I hope it's only the pump. However, I did unplug the GPU and just run straight from integrate graphics on my 7700x, and even after being off for a long time so everything is room temp, windows boots and while it did stay on a tiny bit longer it does also BSOD as well, although not full BSOD, I get 4 interlaced images and some screen garbage as if the iGPU can't handle the resolution.



Also, maybe unrelated, when I booted up my other computer (same network) and tried to google some solutions it threw up a Captcha at me saying there was some "unusual activity detected from the network" which makes me wonder if perhaps could some virus/maleware that caused all that as well. As I can't even get to a recovery mode in windows to try and fix the problem, and unfortunately this computer is Win10 so I can't created a recovery boot USB for Win11 to try and repair what's going on (I am working on finding someone with Win11 to create one though, unfortunately I only have a 16GB usb, and apparently need at least 32GB)



So I'm left confused, is it something about windows 11 that is corrupt? is it something with the hardware going funky? I don't have the ability to just swap the ram with this computer or anything (old ddr3 ram vs. ddr5 in the broken one), I was hoping yanking the GPU may be the fix but not to be had. Really looking for some ideas other than buying all new hardware and swapping it out until something works.