Diablo 3 Discussion Thread

With the beta over and less than 14 days left till the game comes out. I think it is time for a new thread. Here is some general info and handy links.


Launch
Americas (also - Australia, New Zealand, and South East Asia) : May 15th 12:01am PST
Europe : May 15th 00:01 CEST

Servers go live in Europe 10 hours before the Americas. You can NOT unlock your client or login to the europe region with your americas battle.net account. Avoid the internet if you dont want to be spoiled.

You can unlock & update the pre-downloaded client starting 8:01am PST May 14th.

More launch specifics: http://us.battle.net/d3/en/blog/5338015#blog

Pre-Download
You can pre-download the game for your region by clicking on one fo the following links.
enUS (Windows)
enUS (OSX)
enGB (Windows)
enGB (OSX)
enSG (Windows)
enSG (OSX)

Other languages

Videos

Cinematics
Announcement Teaser
Opening Cinematic
The Black Soulstone
Comercial #1
Comercial #2
Comercial #3
Wrath (Behind the Scenes)

Developer diaries
Part 1 (Febuary 28th, 2011)
Part 2 (April 5th, 2011)
Part 3 (May 3rd, 2011)
Part 4 (March 21st, 2012)
Part 5 (March 21st, 2012)

Other
Tips & Tricks for beginners
Diablo lore series

Classes
Demon Hunter - (Spotlight video) (Short Story)
Barbarian - (Spotlight Video) (Short Story)
Monk -(Spotlight Video) (Short Story)
Witch Doctor - (Spotlight Video) (Short Story)
Wizard - (Spotlight Video) (Short Story)

Info

Auction House
New How-To site
FAQ

Real Money Action House Fees:
  • Transaction Fee : $1.00 USD / $1.00 AUD / 1,00 &#8364; / $12.00 MXN / $4.50 ARS / $500 CLP / R$ 1,80 / 1£ GBP / 50 &#1088;. (1 &#1076;&#1086;&#1083;&#1083;&#1072;&#1088; &#1057;&#1064;&#1040;) per Equipment (weapons, armor, accessories, and other unique items)
  • Transaction Fee: 15% of final sale price for Commodities (gems, materials, dyes, pages, recipes, and other non-unique items)
  • Transfer Fee (when sending proceeds to PayPal): 15% of amount being transferred

Other
Global Play - You can play on any region with any client. Characters and stash are stored per-region. You can only use the RMAH on your home region.


need to fill this out..


Useful Resources
http://www.reddit.com/r/diablo
http://diablo.incgamers.com/
http://www.diablofans.com/
 
Auction house transaction fees for RMAH:


  • Transaction Fee : $1.00 USD / $1.00 AUD / 1,00  / $12.00 MXN / $4.50 ARS / $500 CLP / R$ 1,80 / 1£ GBP / 50 &#1088;. (1 &#1076;&#1086;&#1083;&#1083;&#1072;&#1088; &#1057;&#1064;&#1040;) per Equipment (weapons, armor, accessories, and other unique items)
  • Transaction Fee: 15% of final sale price for Commodities (gems, materials, dyes, pages, recipes, and other non-unique items)
  • Transfer Fee (when sending proceeds to PayPal): 15% of amount being transferred


Thats quite a chunk out of each auction. Anyone who actually had plans to sell items as a side thing might want to rethink their commitment level. Especially considering there is a limit on the number of auctions that you can have at one time.
 
xenios said:
Auction house transaction fees for RMAH:


  • Transaction Fee : $1.00 USD / $1.00 AUD / 1,00  / $12.00 MXN / $4.50 ARS / $500 CLP / R$ 1,80 / 1£ GBP / 50 &#1088;. (1 &#1076;&#1086;&#1083;&#1083;&#1072;&#1088; &#1057;&#1064;&#1040;) per Equipment (weapons, armor, accessories, and other unique items)
  • Transaction Fee: 15% of final sale price for Commodities (gems, materials, dyes, pages, recipes, and other non-unique items)
  • Transfer Fee (when sending proceeds to PayPal): 15% of amount being transferred


Thats quite a chunk out of each auction. Anyone who actually had plans to sell items as a side thing might want to rethink their commitment level. Especially considering there is a limit on the number of auctions that you can have at one time.
where did you get this info pretty sure thats wrong..


This is how it goes

Listing Fee : set fee for posting an RMAH sale. ( you get free auctions you can post throughout the week)
Transaction fee to your blizzard account : 15%
Transaction fee to your paypal : 15%
 
Agreed, the game needed a new thread. Thanks for putting all this information together.
Can't wait to get my hands on the CE a couple of weeks from now! :cool:
 
For Equipment (weapons, armor, accessories, and other unique items)

Transaction Fee (Gold Auction House): 15% of final sale price
Transaction Fee (Real-Money Auction House): $1.00 USD per item / $1.00 AUD per item
Transfer Fee (when sending proceeds to PayPal or other authorized payment-service provider): 15% of amount being transferred



For Commodities (gems, materials, dyes, pages, recipes, and other non-unique items)

Transaction Fee (Gold Auction House): 15% of final sale price
Transaction Fee (Real-Money Auction House): 15% of final sale price
Transfer Fee (when sending proceeds to PayPal or other authorized payment-service provider): 15% of amount being transferred


Ah so it's really just 1.00 and than if you want it in your paypal its 15%. the other 15% is for gold.
 
I have a feeling a lot of items will be going for a lot on the AH.. the chances of you getting those items though... slim :p
 
For equipment, yes. For mats and stuff its 15% for the transaction and then 15% for paypal (if you are doing that).
 
xenios said:
For equipment, yes. For mats and stuff its 15% for the transaction and then 15% for paypal (if you are doing that).
yeah, kind of lame they didn't do the transaction fee a dollar for both.. although I see why they did that. They will be making adjustments to items for balance and didn't want a percentage fee taken out so people won't think they are taking advantage.
 
Wait, so they take 15% from the RMAH per transaction, then 15% further to transfer it to Paypal?! I was a fan of the RMAH idea to try and legitimize the market away from the Chinese farmers but...damn that's excessive. :eek: :mad: Fees that high will likely insure that gold/item farmers still could make some money.
 
TwistedAegis said:
Wait, so they take 15% from the RMAH per transaction, then 15% further to transfer it to Paypal?! I was a fan of the RMAH idea to try and legitimize the market away from the Chinese farmers but...damn that's excessive. :eek: :mad: Fees that high will likely insure that gold/item farmers still could make some money.
only for commodities

so look equipment listings
1.00 if SOLD
15% if transferred to paypal

commodities ( dyes, materials etc)
15% if sold
15% if transfered
 
even though the fees may be high, i had some of the rarest gear in D2. im hoping ill be able to make back my 60 dollar purchase price, and a little bit of extra cash with this new AH. i did amazingly well with GT5 and ebay for the 2 weeks it lasted.
 
another-user said:
even though the fees may be high, i had some of the rarest gear in D2. im hoping ill be able to make back my 60 dollar purchase price, and a little bit of extra cash with this new AH. i did amazingly well with GT5 and ebay for the 2 weeks it lasted.
would be cool to make that 60$ back for sure :D
 
The max bid is $250, effectively putting a ceiling on the value of the best items. If it turns out that items are worth >$250 for the rarest of rares, they will end up being traded for excessive amounts of gold which is then sold for $$. Large amounts of cash are going to be flowing around.

And its all anonymous, you don't even know who you are buying from. The buyer can't complain they didn't receive an item and give Paypal a reason to screw you.
 
Ritorix said:
The max bid is $250, effectively putting a ceiling on the value of the best items. If it turns out that items are worth >$250 for the rarest of rares, they will end up being traded for excessive amounts of gold which is then sold for $$. Large amounts of cash are going to be flowing around.

And its all anonymous, you don't even know who you are buying from. The buyer can't complain they didn't receive an item and give Paypal a reason to screw you.
I think you are over estimating how many of those rare items are going to be found and what they are going to go for. The handful of items in the game that might key word might sell for 250$ are going to be extremely rare
 
All depends on demand, if buyers show up and pay up.

I'm interested in any potential to play the market. WoW has weekly cycles of supply/demand centered around the high-activity weekends and I'm sure D3 will also. Relisting will happen and the final owner of an item wont always be the first to buy it. You could also get sneaky and buy a bunch of rare but obscure items for cheap, then talk up a build that uses those items while selling them anonymously on the side as you create demand. ;)
 
Ritorix said:
All depends on demand, if buyers show up and pay up.

I'm interested in any potential to play the market. WoW has weekly cycles of supply/demand centered around the high-activity weekends and I'm sure D3 will also. Relisting will happen and the final owner of an item wont always be the first to buy it. You could also get sneaky and buy a bunch of rare but obscure items for cheap, then talk up a build that uses those items while selling them anonymously on the side as you create demand. ;)
I like the way you think friend :)
 
i think theres going to be a lot of money floating around out there, and a lot of people will be spending big bucks on it.

seeing as people can pay with their battle funds, people wont see it as real money, and be willing to spend ungodly sums of it.
 
I believe windforce, at the height of D2, went for $300+ (or maybe $600? I'm getting old...). The $250 cap is not that high and with the high transfer fees and cap, I think you may still find a niche for 3rd party sites.
 
Yeah thats where the tax would hurt. Lets say gold goes for 1000g = $5. You sell a Windforce for (600/5) = 120,000g, then sell that for cash. You end up paying 15% listing + $1 + 15% transfer fee to paypal, coming out with $419. It would have been $509 if they had a higher cap. Ouch.

RMAH also puts another spin on the whole gold/magic find group-averaging controversy. Wearing %gold/mf gear literally makes your fellow players richer. :D

edit: and bliz says that auctions can go over 250, they just cant set a minbid > 250.
edit: also the 15% is on the amount transferred, so it would be 15% on the remainder after subtracting the 15% listing fee, so you would get $432 in the hypothetical example above.

This is going to be interesting.
 
Would be nice to supplement my income with selling diablo 3 loot, but I really doubt it's going to happen ... the expensive stuff will never drop and I assume gold farming if you do it like a boss probably will get you 2$ an hour at most!
 
MisterSkills said:
Would be nice to supplement my income with selling diablo 3 loot, but I really doubt it's going to happen ... the expensive stuff will never drop and I assume gold farming if you do it like a boss probably will get you 2$ an hour at most!
*the sound of Foxconn employees quitting their jobs en masse
 
Is anyone going to even buy this crap off the RMAH? I remember in WoW people were scolded and made fun of for buying items/gold (if they were found out by friends/guildies). Why should buying that stuff off D3 be any different?

I also do not see any incentive to use the regular gold AH instead of the RMAH while selling things, though I don't think people are going to make as much money as they think they are. The RMAH is going to be flooded with shit with a lack of buyers compared to sellers which is going to drive prices way down, compared to what they were when selling items on eBay back in the day. This is just my guess.
 
I intend to be the seller rather than the buyer. I might end up selling items for gold because I bet most people are going to be using gold to buy items. In turn, I'll sell the gold for RM. Not sure how that will work out, but that's the plan.
 
I have a question that has been burning at me. What incentive does Blizzard have to stop botters? Stopping them and banning accounts would mean lost revenue. If i'm running that company i'm looking the other way at bots.
 
Amaroth said:
I have a question that has been burning at me. What incentive does Blizzard have to stop botters? Stopping them and banning accounts would mean lost revenue. If i'm running that company i'm looking the other way at bots.
This is an interesting point. I guess it will depend on the amount of sales of equipment versus whatever falls under the 15% rule - if crafting components etc. generate considerably higher profits in low volume (ie legit/non-botted) than they do with a market flooded by bots then I can see Blizzard caring. Otherwise, by enforcing anti-botting they are hurting their profits. It's also possible they will make such an obscene profit off this that they won't mind cutting into that a little and pursuing botters in an effort to encourage more non-botter player love for them.
 
Yeah, there's that slight possibility that they care about the integrity of the game more than the profits haha. Otherwise, might as well open a store for 100% profit and be done with it.
 
Can't wait for release. For a long time I really did not care too much about Diablo 3, and had no intention on pre ordering it. Well now I am anxiously anticipating it and also have it pre ordered @ Best Buy. I hope they will do a midnight release... I just want to get it installed so I can play it after work on the 15th.
 
Adam.C said:
Can't wait for release. For a long time I really did not care too much about Diablo 3, and had no intention on pre ordering it. Well now I am anxiously anticipating it and also have it pre ordered @ Best Buy. I hope they will do a midnight release... I just want to get it installed so I can play it after work on the 15th.
Might want to just purchase it digitally from Blizzard so you can download it now and install it once midnight hits.
 
Adam.C said:
Can't wait for release. For a long time I really did not care too much about Diablo 3, and had no intention on pre ordering it. Well now I am anxiously anticipating it and also have it pre ordered @ Best Buy. I hope they will do a midnight release... I just want to get it installed so I can play it after work on the 15th.
If you value your sanity then don't expect the servers 100% up on launch day. Too many people hitting the login button killing the servers. Wait a for days.
 
