Diablo 3 Discussion Thread

Is anyone going to even buy this crap off the RMAH? I remember in WoW people were scolded and made fun of for buying items/gold (if they were found out by friends/guildies). Why should buying that stuff off D3 be any different?



I also do not see any incentive to use the regular gold AH instead of the RMAH while selling things, though I don't think people are going to make as much money as they think they are. The RMAH is going to be flooded with shit with a lack of buyers compared to sellers which is going to drive prices way down, compared to what they were when selling items on eBay back in the day. This is just my guess.