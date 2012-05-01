Diablo 3 Discussion Thread

With the beta over and less than 14 days left till the game comes out. I think it is time for a new thread. Here is some general info and handy links.
Launch
Americas (also - Australia, New Zealand, and South East Asia) : May 15th 12:01am PST
Europe : May 15th 00:01 CEST
Servers go live in Europe 10 hours before the Americas. You can NOT unlock your client or login to the europe region with your americas battle.net account. Avoid the internet if you dont want to be spoiled.
You can unlock & update the pre-downloaded client starting 8:01am PST May 14th.
More launch specifics: http://us.battle.net/d3/en/blog/5338015#blog
Pre-Download
You can pre-download the game for your region by clicking on one fo the following links.
enUS (Windows)
enUS (OSX)
enGB (Windows)
enGB (OSX)
enSG (Windows)
enSG (OSX)
Other languages
Videos
Cinematics
Announcement Teaser
Opening Cinematic
The Black Soulstone
Comercial #1
Comercial #2
Comercial #3
Wrath (Behind the Scenes)
Developer diaries
Part 1 (Febuary 28th, 2011)
Part 2 (April 5th, 2011)
Part 3 (May 3rd, 2011)
Part 4 (March 21st, 2012)
Part 5 (March 21st, 2012)
Other
Tips & Tricks for beginners
Diablo lore series
Classes
Demon Hunter - (Spotlight video) (Short Story)
Barbarian - (Spotlight Video) (Short Story)
Monk -(Spotlight Video) (Short Story)
Witch Doctor - (Spotlight Video) (Short Story)
Wizard - (Spotlight Video) (Short Story)
Info
Auction House
New How-To site
FAQ
Real Money Action House Fees:
Other
Global Play - You can play on any region with any client. Characters and stash are stored per-region. You can only use the RMAH on your home region.
need to fill this out..
Last edited: