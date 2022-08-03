Device Manager - IDE ATA/ATAPI controllers (Standard SATA AHCI Controller)

I have been unable to find a driver for my laptop
Acer A717-72g
HM370 chipset
I have installed---
https://www.intel.com/content/www/u...101/mobile-intel-hm370-chipset/downloads.html
I have installed the drivers from---
https://www.acer.com/ac/en/US/content/support-product/7601?b=1
I still have the generic driver from the year 2006.
How in the world does one find the latest driver for this ?
What driver category is it ? (chipset / rst / ???)
