Deus Ex Collection (5 games)- Steam

great deal for anyone that doesn't have all the Deus Ex games on Steam...they're also available individually- Deus Ex: GOTY Edition- $.97...Deus Ex: Invisible War- $.97 etc...sale ends on May 8th
Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition
Deus Ex: Invisible War
Deus Ex: The Fall
Deus Ex: Human Revolution- Director's Cut
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided + Season Pass
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/2355/The_Deus_Ex_Collection/
