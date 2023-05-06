Deus Ex Collection (5 games)- Steam

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
23,919
great deal for anyone that doesn't have all the Deus Ex games on Steam...they're also available individually- Deus Ex: GOTY Edition- $.97...Deus Ex: Invisible War- $.97 etc...sale ends on May 8th

Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition
Deus Ex: Invisible War
Deus Ex: The Fall
Deus Ex: Human Revolution- Director's Cut
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided + Season Pass

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/2355/The_Deus_Ex_Collection/
 
ZeroBarrier

Gawd
Joined
Mar 19, 2011
Messages
758
Is this a regional thing? Asking because it shows up as $9.55 for me.
 

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
23,919
ZeroBarrier said:
Is this a regional thing? Asking because it shows up as $9.55 for me.
probably because I already own Mankind Divided on Steam...so yeah the $9.55 price is probably the price if you don't own any of the games...still a good deal
 
CAD4466HK

CAD4466HK

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 24, 2008
Messages
1,769
I have the first 2 on disc somewhere, and MD and HR on Steam already.
Never played The Fall. So I got the first 2 and The Fall separately for $4.17.
That way if I don't like The Fall, I can refund it without losing the other 2, since Steam doesn't let you just refund one if it was part of a bundle.
 
