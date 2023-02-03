Destroyed motherboard while installing. Really?

TheForumTroll
Weaksauce
- Joined
Oct 11, 2009
- Messages
- 72
So apparently after having installed PC components since my early teens around 30 years ago I absolutely ruined the last motherboard i installed (pictures here, here, here and here). I returned it to the seller because the PC was crashing. Only in one game but after testing it had an error once in Prime95. The PSU was too weak so i upgraded it which of course didn't help and then PC BSOD'ed and corrupted Windows. Then I returned RAM, motherboard and CPU for testing.
I'm shocked that there's so many tiny scratches as I see myself as both careful and used to installing components. The tech is seriously behind schedule and my first though was that it simply must be them having f'cked the motherboard while testing in a hurry but 1) I didn't take pictures before sending it in since I trusted the shop and 2) I would not really have any recourse anyway. So now I'm doubting if I am actually not carful enough or the boards are extremely easy to scratch. I've look at other boards and I see nothing like this even on my old P67 Sabertooth board that have been in and out of PCs lots of times.
So.... anyone know if boards have become easier to damage? Or have I just been lucky so far? What do you think of the damages?
Board: ASUS PRIME X670-P
