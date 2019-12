Since all my friends play this on Xbox; unless there is cross-platform support i'll be getting it on Xbox as well. I know games work cross-platform like Rocket League so hopefully this supports it as well. Would love to play on PC instead or Scorpio. I am one of those that played Destiny since year one before any expansion and it had always been fun, but that'a always because I played with a friend of mine whether doing strikes or story quests. The gameplay and shooting is fantastic and is super sharp. If you have a friend to play with Destiny is probably one of the best if not the best co-op experiences i've ever had. Put well over 150 hours into that game with friends of mine putting in hundreds more.

Click to expand...