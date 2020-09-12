Desperately need help with Event 41 Power Kernel crashes

I have been dealing with this for months (off and on, now it happens all the time) and am about to lose my mind trying to fix this. I have replaced the: PSU, RAM, Motherboard, and CPU; problem persists through all. Temps are all fine. I have tested two video cards in the system, get crashes with both, both work fine in my other computer. I have updated all drivers, re-installed Windows three times, to include reformatting the drive. My PSU is way more than I need for my build. Because of the nature of the error, there are almost never any dump files. A couple of times, they were generated, and I will provide a link below. I also have the logs generated from the Tenforum's V2 log tool, which I will also attach. I do not understand how I can basically build a whole new computer, with a new Windows install and still get these crashes. I have had them happen at random times, but generally will happen shortly after I start playing a game. The Event 41 error always looks the same (screenshot attached as well).