Desperately need help with Event 41 Power Kernel crashes

D

dsinc72

n00b
Joined
Aug 22, 2012
Messages
1
I have been dealing with this for months (off and on, now it happens all the time) and am about to lose my mind trying to fix this. I have replaced the: PSU, RAM, Motherboard, and CPU; problem persists through all. Temps are all fine. I have tested two video cards in the system, get crashes with both, both work fine in my other computer. I have updated all drivers, re-installed Windows three times, to include reformatting the drive. My PSU is way more than I need for my build. Because of the nature of the error, there are almost never any dump files. A couple of times, they were generated, and I will provide a link below. I also have the logs generated from the Tenforum's V2 log tool, which I will also attach. I do not understand how I can basically build a whole new computer, with a new Windows install and still get these crashes. I have had them happen at random times, but generally will happen shortly after I start playing a game. The Event 41 error always looks the same (screenshot attached as well).

Dump Files

V2 Data Collection

Error Screenshot
 
Aegir

Aegir

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 15, 2020
Messages
324
The case might be shorting the motherboard out. That's my quickest guess.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top