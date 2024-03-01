Desktop 2.0 Amp Suggestions for gutted Swan M200MKII's

Well, its been a fun run for my Swan M200 MK II's. Got them in or around 2009 and the amp has finally given up the ghost, doesn't respond to any audio source and there really aren't any options to adjust as its pretty basic. I've gutted the amp out of the one speaker and wired up the internal crossover directly to the speaker terminals hoping I can just run them passively with an amp. This is exactly how the other passive speaker is wired so I believe it should be fine.
Question is now, which amp.
I've had this sitting in my Amazon shopping cart for a bit and wondering if it might be overkill. https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B076P2VS9H/
I'd like to not have to spend more than $100 if at all possible. Thoughts? The amp will be fed from the pre-out of a Schiit Modi.
The speaker specs:
The built in amp specs that I pulled out:
System Type 2-way 4th order active vented box system Drivers Configuration 5 "mid-low driver, 25mm dome tweeter Frequency Range 56Hz-20KHz Harmonic Distortion 80Hz-20kHz≤1% (2.83V / 1m) Sensitivity 87dB (2.83V / 1m) Nominal Impedance 5Ω Power Range 10-60W
The built in amp specs that I pulled out:
|Rated Power
|35W ×2 RMS (5Ω, 1KHz, THD <0.1%)
|Frequency Range
|20Hz-20kHz
|Bass Adjust
|± 3dB (100Hz)
|Treble Adjust
|± 3dB (10KHz)
|Separation
|> 60dB
|Signal-to-Noise
|> 80dB
|distortion
|THD <0.06% (8Ω, 1kHz, 10W)
|Input sensitivity
|650mV
|Input impedance
|22kΩ
