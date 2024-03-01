Desktop 2.0 Amp Suggestions for gutted Swan M200MKII's

Well, its been a fun run for my Swan M200 MK II's. Got them in or around 2009 and the amp has finally given up the ghost, doesn't respond to any audio source and there really aren't any options to adjust as its pretty basic. I've gutted the amp out of the one speaker and wired up the internal crossover directly to the speaker terminals hoping I can just run them passively with an amp. This is exactly how the other passive speaker is wired so I believe it should be fine.

Question is now, which amp.

I've had this sitting in my Amazon shopping cart for a bit and wondering if it might be overkill. https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B076P2VS9H/

I'd like to not have to spend more than $100 if at all possible. Thoughts? The amp will be fed from the pre-out of a Schiit Modi.

The speaker specs:
System Type2-way 4th order active vented box system
Drivers Configuration5 "mid-low driver, 25mm dome tweeter
Frequency Range56Hz-20KHz
Harmonic Distortion80Hz-20kHz≤1% (2.83V / 1m)
Sensitivity87dB (2.83V / 1m)
Nominal Impedance
Power Range10-60W
The built in amp specs that I pulled out:

Rated Power35W ×2 RMS (5Ω, 1KHz, THD <0.1%)
Frequency Range20Hz-20kHz
Bass Adjust± 3dB (100Hz)
Treble Adjust± 3dB (10KHz)
Separation> 60dB
Signal-to-Noise> 80dB
distortionTHD <0.06% (8Ω, 1kHz, 10W)
Input sensitivity650mV
Input impedance22kΩ
 
The Fosi and Aiyima amps are generally rated decent for the money you pay. In your price range there are probably slightly better units for $30-40 more that are more powerful to give you headroom for future speaker upgrades. Unless you really want the built in EQ, you might consider something without since I don't think these amps can bypass the built in one in the event that you aren't able to dial it in to your liking.

AIYIMA A07 Review

Fosi V3 Review
 
I worked with amps in a pricerange of 50 - 1000USD. In terms of sound, its the same as long as u can use also an equalizer.
The cheaper one has less inputs/outputs and miss some features u usually dont need for a simple amp for the pc.
So choose what u like in a range ~ 100USD. I prefer Nobsound. Its a good chinasupplier.
 
