JordanStyp
- Feb 6, 2022
So I currently have the FREDDE
Gaming desk, black from Ikea and I was curious about what other good desks you guys might have or have seen that are nice and aesthetically pleasing. I'm trying to find better desk ideas. I currently run three 27" monitors. 2 in landscape mode and 1 in portrait mode. (Not that, that part matters), and a Lian Li O11 dynamic mid tower case. TIA
