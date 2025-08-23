der8enchtable Open Bench Table

https://www.thermal-grizzly.com/en/blog/new-der8enchtable
So was looking at either making/purchasing a test bench setup and happened to come across this product. Didn't realize this was shown at Computex earlier this year. Now it is open for purchase. Seems pretty solid and honestly, I am thinking of picking one up. The price doesn't seem to be outrageous, and I definitely like to part swap around all the time when tinkering with computer gear. Any of you guys got some better options or think this could suit me well?
