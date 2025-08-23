  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
der8enchtable Open Bench Table

N

NovaCloud

Gawd
Joined
Feb 19, 2005
Messages
522
https://www.thermal-grizzly.com/en/blog/new-der8enchtable

So was looking at either making/purchasing a test bench setup and happened to come across this product. Didn't realize this was shown at Computex earlier this year. Now it is open for purchase. Seems pretty solid and honestly, I am thinking of picking one up. The price doesn't seem to be outrageous, and I definitely like to part swap around all the time when tinkering with computer gear. Any of you guys got some better options or think this could suit me well?
 
