erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,942
"At stock settings, we can’t see a reason to buy the Ryzen OC bracket. The AMD Ryzen 3000 chips run cool enough not to need any further help, and you won’t gain any added performance because of the power limit. Once you enable PBO and lift all the power limit rules, there is a small performance gain that can be had, though it is fairly minor at best."
https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/der8auer-ryzen-oc-bracket-review
https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/der8auer-ryzen-oc-bracket-review