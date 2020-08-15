Der8auer Ryzen OC Bracket Review

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
5,942
"At stock settings, we can’t see a reason to buy the Ryzen OC bracket. The AMD Ryzen 3000 chips run cool enough not to need any further help, and you won’t gain any added performance because of the power limit. Once you enable PBO and lift all the power limit rules, there is a small performance gain that can be had, though it is fairly minor at best."


https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/der8auer-ryzen-oc-bracket-review
 
R

RPKYGK

Weaksauce
Joined
Jan 1, 2018
Messages
80
Its funny the tagline would indicate they didn't like it but in reality they thought at $30 it was a good deal.

"At $30, the Ryzen OC Bracket costs about as much as two tubes of quality thermal paste. It’s dead-easy to install, practically risk-free, and offers the extra performance to help a small, but passionate crowd of CPU enthusiasts like us. "
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top