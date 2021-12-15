der8auer RYZEN 3000 OC AIO Mounting Frame - does this solve a real problem.

Does anyone have this product installed? https://www.amazon.com/der8auer-RYZEN-3000-Mounting-Frame/dp/B0876DTT1J. Did it help with CPU temps?
I'm planning to upgrade my 3900X with an AIO, and I found this bracket on Amazon.
I don't plan to do classical OC on this CPU, just let PBO do its thing. So is this product going to help PBO by keeping the CPU cooler, or am I just wasting my time and money?
