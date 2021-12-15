der8auer RYZEN 3000 OC AIO Mounting Frame - does this solve a real problem.

philb2 said:
Does anyone have this product installed? https://www.amazon.com/der8auer-RYZEN-3000-Mounting-Frame/dp/B0876DTT1J. Did it help with CPU temps?

I'm planning to upgrade my 3900X with an AIO, and I found this bracket on Amazon.

I don't plan to do classical OC on this CPU, just let PBO do its thing. So is this product going to help PBO by keeping the CPU cooler, or am I just wasting my time and money?
It not a problem needing to be solved. That said from what I read people reported 1-2c drop with it.
 
it provides a slight improvement(~2c) and was enough that arctic incorporated something like it into their new 420mm Arctic Liquid Freezer II aios.
 
