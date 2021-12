der8auer RYZEN 3000 OC AIO Mounting Frame - does this solve a real problem.

Does anyone have this product installed? https://www.amazon.com/der8auer-RYZEN-3000-Mounting-Frame/dp/B0876DTT1J . Did it help with CPU temps?I'm planning to upgrade my 3900X with an AIO, and I found this bracket on Amazon.I don't plan to do classical OC on this CPU, just let PBO do its thing. So is this product going to help PBO by keeping the CPU cooler, or am I just wasting my time and money?