"Deprecated" Autodesk products validation.

For some years now Autodesk policy has been to refuse to validate valid keys of their older software sold for life. Including their products that have been sold for around 10 000$.Their argument is that validating a key (when you change your hardware for instance) is part of the support and that 10 years is fair enough before they refuse to validate their keys.Having several licences of Autocad 2008, 2009 and 3 licences of Autodesk Building system 2013, all working great on Windows 7 and one ABS 2013 working great on Windows 10 (that I have blocked the updates to avoid Microosft bailing me out my licence that the first update did). So autodesk claims you are entitled to have their software but they are entitled to refuse you to validate their licence (whatever happens to you and need to reinstall and revalidate) on the behaviour that they have stopped the support of those softwares.Those expensive software are still good enough and I am unwilling to pay for very much the same products as of today version, that they only rent and don't sell any more.Autodesk is big business and validating a licence online is at no cost to them, and keeping more keys for their older software is a rubbish expense that has nothing to do with support. Some validating server is still on use for rented software and you can mix both, older bought software with recent rented software, so there is nothing old to maintain...I would be interested to know if there is an undergoing class action against that behaviour of Autodesk. No other company has made such a move against their own commercial " for life" contract.Even Adobe who stopped validating online some old software provided a fresh free key for everybody entitled to continue to use their software.For some months people working for Autodesk were used to laugh at you when complaining on their forums. Now they delete you message.Autodesk products are used to create buildings that have management and responsibilities for tens of years and 10 years at least and their proprietary formats need their proprietary software to be read trustfully.Knowing this Autodesk has also severed parts of the open data in their exchange systems so that the full proprietary format is needed.You may not still be in business when facing those responsibilities...