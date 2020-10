Department of Justice Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google

The Justice Department accused Google of maintaining an illegal monopoly over search and search advertising, in the government’s most significant legal challenge to a tech company’s market power in a generation. In a lawsuit, filed in a federal court in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday , the agency accused Google, a unit of Alphabet, of using several exclusive business contracts and agreements to lock out competition.Such contracts include Google’s payment of billions of dollars to Apple to place the Google search engine as the default for iPhones. By using contracts to maintain its monopoly, the suit says, competition and innovation has suffered.