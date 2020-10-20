Department of Justice Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google

Kwaz
Welp, it's been a good ride - but Google as we know it is finally coming to an end.
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2020/1...files-its-long-awaited-lawsuit-against-google
This is very much like the antitrust lawsuit that the United States Departments of Justice launched against AT&T / Bell. However, having learned from that, I think that the DoJ will push for much more vast and everlasting changes.
The Justice Department accused Google of maintaining an illegal monopoly over search and search advertising, in the government’s most significant legal challenge to a tech company’s market power in a generation.
In a lawsuit, filed in a federal court in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, the agency accused Google, a unit of Alphabet, of using several exclusive business contracts and agreements to lock out competition.
Such contracts include Google’s payment of billions of dollars to Apple to place the Google search engine as the default for iPhones. By using contracts to maintain its monopoly, the suit says, competition and innovation has suffered.
