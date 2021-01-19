Demarcation Device

VonGriffin
Hi all,
recently moved to Fiber and got RAD ETX-203AX . I expected a device ( Cisco Cisco c1111 or like ) in bridge mode to my own router like im used to, with gateway and static ips, here i just got network address range. When i use it as such it doesnt work
can i assume the ISP provided the wrong hardware or did i miss something ?
