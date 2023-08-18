Delta Force: Hawk Ops

Delta Force Return Teased; Full Reveal at Gamescom Opening Night Live

Developer TiMi Studio Group has teased the return of Delta Force, the classic voxel-based military first-person shooter that debuted on PC a quarter-century ago...the new game will be a cross-platform effort spanning PC, consoles, and mobile...more will be revealed at the proper unveiling next week at Gamescom Opening Night Live...

https://www.ign.com/articles/delta-force-return-teased-full-reveal-at-gamescom-opening-night-live


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X8Ck8hTeBvg
 
Delta Force was one of my first PC games that I played, had some good times with it. Interested to see how this turns out.
 
