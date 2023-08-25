Hello!!!
I am looking to sell my Dell XPS 9560 laptop. It hasn't seen much use since i purchased it way back when....and has been sitting on a shelf in my closet. I replaced the battery and reinstalled Windows 10 pro (fully activated)
Specs:
Intel i7-7700HQ CPU
32GB DDR4-2400
512GB SSD
Geforce GTX 1050 video card/Intel UHD video card
15" Touchscreen
**New battery**
Windows 10
Comes with Charger
Excellent condition
Asking $400 + shipping Paypal F&F preferred
HEAT = Burner27
