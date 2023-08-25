Dell XPS 9560 laptop

Hello!!!

I am looking to sell my Dell XPS 9560 laptop. It hasn't seen much use since i purchased it way back when....and has been sitting on a shelf in my closet. I replaced the battery and reinstalled Windows 10 pro (fully activated)

Specs:

Intel i7-7700HQ CPU
32GB DDR4-2400
512GB SSD
Geforce GTX 1050 video card/Intel UHD video card
15" Touchscreen
**New battery**
Windows 10
Comes with Charger
Excellent condition

Asking $400 + shipping Paypal F&F preferred

HEAT = Burner27
 

