Dell U3011 Blank Screen Isse

I've started having this issue where after a couple of hours of use, the screen goes blank while the monitor is still "powered" (I can see the blue light in the power button). It is as if just the panel has lost power. The only way to get it up and running again is to pull the power plug, wait 3-4 minutes, and put the plug back in. Plugging it in immediately after a disconnect doesn't display the Dell logo and the issue persists. Which makes me think it could be a capacitor issue.

I was able to replicate the issue with HDMI and DVI-D from different sources.

Anyone else face this issue? I've owned this for 4+ years, so no Dell support/repairs I'm afraid.
 
Strange coincidence that you posted this today. I am having the exact same issue and appear to be in the same boat re: warranty.

One thing to note is there is a strange buzzing noise after I power down the monitor but before I unplug it coming from the back. After unplugging it slowly dissipates. At first I only needed to unplug for a few seconds but it seems to be getting longer.

I will report back if I make any progress...
 
LucJoe said:
Strange coincidence that you posted this today. I am having the exact same issue and appear to be in the same boat re: warranty.

One thing to note is there is a strange buzzing noise after I power down the monitor but before I unplug it coming from the back. After unplugging it slowly dissipates. At first I only needed to unplug for a few seconds but it seems to be getting longer.

I will report back if I make any progress...
This is unfortunate. I guess I was also a bit shortsighted when I bought the monitor. I hadn't looked into post warranty support.
 
I have this issue now as well on one of my U3011s. It started right after the last AMD 15.4 beta driver but that seems to be a coincidence as even the OSD will not come up when in this state. Paying for out of warranty repair is one thing but not to offer any at all is another entirely for an item this pricey. Thanks Dell. :(
 
I started having this same issue a week or two ago. Did anyone find a fix for this? Thank you!
 
Use a very bright flashlight to determine if the display still showing an image. Perhaps the backlight is turning off.

If it is displaying an image, you have an inverter problem. If it is not displaying an image, maybe the main board or main psu is dying.

If you're interested, we could try replacing the main board with a ZWS driver board. I've tested LM300WQ5-SLA1 to ~100Hz without issue, so that's a nice plus too ;).
 
I was unable to see an image still being displayed. How could I tell if the main board or PSU is dying?

cirthix said:
Use a very bright flashlight to determine if the display still showing an image. Perhaps the backlight is turning off.

If it is displaying an image, you have an inverter problem. If it is not displaying an image, maybe the main board or main psu is dying.

If you're interested, we could try replacing the main board with a ZWS driver board. I've tested LM300WQ5-SLA1 to ~100Hz without issue, so that's a nice plus too ;).
darran said:
I was unable to see an image still being displayed. How could I tell if the main board or PSU is dying?
Disassemble and check the rails with a multimeter.

There are probably markings by the power connectors indicating proper voltage levels. If not, cap values give a decent hint.

25v caps usually mean a 16v rail, 16v caps usually mean a 12v rail, etc
 
Thank you! I got it disassembled.

This is what the board looks. I looked at the caps and didn't notice anything out of place. The board does make kind of like a high frequency hum when the monitor is on, but does not have input.

I don't have really any tools that are specific to troubleshooting electronics, but can probably get access to some if I know what I need. I will look to find a multimeter from a friend.

Thank you for all of the help. I will post steps on how to dismantle with pictures shortly.
 

The monitor has gone blank multiple times in the past 20 minutes. If I shake it, it will turn back on.
 
I wonder if these are ticking to die now. My u3011 died and a quick search show recently a couple people on other forum have dead u3011.
 
I replaced the power board and power conditioner and look to be back in business! yeeeehhhaawww!
 
Hi I've got the same issue with me Dell 30" U3011 monitor :( Dell don't wont to know about it seeing its no longer under warranty :(
Can someone tell me what parts i need to replace i.e. model part numbers etc. and if ya have it the place where to get them thx.. this monitor cost me a lot of money and im very disappointed that dell wont help at all... TIA..
 
