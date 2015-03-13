Dell U3011 Blank Screen Isse

I've started having this issue where after a couple of hours of use, the screen goes blank while the monitor is still "powered" (I can see the blue light in the power button). It is as if just the panel has lost power. The only way to get it up and running again is to pull the power plug, wait 3-4 minutes, and put the plug back in. Plugging it in immediately after a disconnect doesn't display the Dell logo and the issue persists. Which makes me think it could be a capacitor issue.



I was able to replicate the issue with HDMI and DVI-D from different sources.



Anyone else face this issue? I've owned this for 4+ years, so no Dell support/repairs I'm afraid.