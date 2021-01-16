Dell U2720Q Settings

Hello, I have dual Dell U2720Qs I am using for work at home, youtube and no gaming. I've hooking up the displays and getting everything configured correctly in Windows. I've also gone into the settings since the display was a little to yellowish to me.



I am in RGB mode. I've taken R and G down by 5% and left blue at 100% and thats gotten me closer to where I want it. Any other ideas for a different tweak than that? For example, in Color preset, if I use 7500k, it also gets me to where I like. Which would be better, using custom color, and taking back R and G by 5%, or using color temp of 7500k? Setting each monitor to the different setting, I may be leaning to 7500k as the best for me.



When the monitor comes out of sleep, the Dell signal info display that comes up for a few seconds is annoying. Is there no way to turn that off?



What is the color space mode for? sRGB vs DCI-P3?



What sharpness setting do you recommend? Default was 50%.



I've got it set for Brightness 60% and Contrast 75%. Default was both at 75%.



How do you use the SmartHDR mode and when do you use it? When I turn it on, windows re-detects my monitor.



I have noticed one thing about this monitor, coming from a cheap TN panel. The very light tones of colors, especially light gray seem to be very muted and recessed. Any way to fix that? I did notice that I switched to Color space sRGB if fixed the over saturated reds and brought back the very light tone colors, and didn't seem like it was crushing blacks anymore. I did noticed that when in sRGB mode, I've lost the ability to adjust RGB values, as well as color temp. I like what sRGB does, but need to take a bit of the yellow out. Is there a way to do that?