Dell T3500 workstation nightmare..



I have a T3500 Xeon workstation with a 250gb Samsung SSD. I’m running out of space and SSDs are crazy cheap compared to what I paid for the 250gb so I bought a 1TB SSD and installed in a spare SATA bay.​ When I turned the machine on, it powered up and got into windows but the SSD was not to be found, so I thought it probably needed to be enabled in the BIOS.

No matter what key I pressed, I couldn’t get into the Bios. I triedF2, F3, F12, F8, del, tab and every other function key for hours and still I couldn’t get in.

So, I figured that the only other course of action was to reset the bios and then access it with F2.

I did this but still I couldn’t access the bios but now I couldn’t get the board to find the SSD because I forgot that the T3500 defaults to a RAID array as a standard default and I can’t get to the bloody bios to change it. Grrrrrrr..

Can anyone please help - I’m all out of ideas and I have to get the PC working again ASAP!