Dell S2725DS

jbltecnicspro
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Aug 18, 2006
- Messages
- 9,668
Just purchased this screen and I wanted to give a shout out to those who are working from home and still using 1080p. This seems to be a solid monitor so far:
- 2560 x 1440
- 27 inches
- IPS
- Great sound system for built-in speakers
- 100hz
- VRR if you're into that kind of thing
- 100% sRGB coverage (no neon greens or over-exaggerated reds)
- This does mean no wide gamut though. No HDR capabilities but for my use (programming and just general use) it's not an issue.
For a grand total of $223 it's a good screen. Everything is adjustable: tilt, swivel, height. Stand could be better but it's not bad. Overall this seems like a great monitor for those of you who are working from home like me. I do wish it had a camera but obviously at this price point it won't have one. I haven't dialed it in yet with the colorimeter but the out of box accuracy looks pretty good (it's close to my other calibrated screens). No idea if it actually has 1500:1 contrast. That's a wait and see when I get it under the meter. But overall this is a great all-rounder!
Link:
https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-27-monitor-s2725ds/apd/210-bmhc/monitors-monitor-accessories
