Dell S2725DS

Just purchased this screen and I wanted to give a shout out to those who are working from home and still using 1080p. This seems to be a solid monitor so far:- 2560 x 1440- 27 inches- IPS- Great sound system for built-in speakers- 100hz- VRR if you're into that kind of thing- 100% sRGB coverage (no neon greens or over-exaggerated reds)- This does mean no wide gamut though. No HDR capabilities but for my use (programming and just general use) it's not an issue.For a grand total of $223 it's a good screen. Everything is adjustable: tilt, swivel, height. Stand could be better but it's not bad. Overall this seems like a great monitor for those of you who are working from home like me. I do wish it had a camera but obviously at this price point it won't have one. I haven't dialed it in yet with the colorimeter but the out of box accuracy looks pretty good (it's close to my other calibrated screens). No idea if it actually has 1500:1 contrast. That's a wait and see when I get it under the meter. But overall this is a great all-rounder!Link: