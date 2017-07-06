Dell Poweredge T30 CPU upgrade

I got a Dell Poweredge T30 server for free off a friend that was doing a file server but decided against it. It came with a paltry 4 gigs of RAM, so I upgraded it to 16gb of ECC. My question is regarding the CPU, it ships with a Pentium G4400. The server has a C236 chipset. My local PC shop has a Intel Xeon E3-1230 V5 for sale pretty cheap.



I contacted Dell to see if this CPU would work, but they claimed that it would only work with up to the 1225 (which is only marginaly cheaper and has no HT). Does anyone have any idea if this upgrade would work?