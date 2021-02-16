Dell Poweredge r720xd - any reason to go to latest BIOS?

Working on setting up a Dell Poweredge r720xd for local backup and ftp server.



Any reason for me to update to any BIOS after the last one that doesn't have the performance killing security patches?



Edit: I updated to 2.5.4 which is the last before they started doing all the "security patches".



That let me install the e5-2630 v2 CPUs I had bought for it.



Unless I hear some compelling reason to update to a newer version, this is the one it will be staying at.