Dell Parts Catalog Does one exist?

I have several Dell's in "Peter's Hardware Inventory" I was wondering if a Dell Parts catalog exists?



EX: What parts were available standard or for that model as an extra cost option, as in I want the item's name and the Dell Part Number (DP/N)



Maybe a cross reference to as some models used the same parts EX: I can look up my T1700 and see that the power supply was also used for the 3020/7020/9020/T1700 and probably more.



My goal is to see if I can upgrade my Dell Latitude E6420 to a 14" FHD screen but I want to know if that is even possible and if yes what parts to search for



Thank You