Dell Optiplex 7010, just because build.

For no real reason at all. I decided to build a Dell Optiplex 7010 MT that I scored for $50+ shipping. Came with a 3570 and 4gb of Ram.. The 7010 is the last generation not to use the 8 pin motherboard connection, so I have an EVGA BR 500 that will go in, and an MSI RX 580 that might not even fit without case mod ( hard drive bay clearance ). I've had these machines before and I know it will be tight if it does fit, but it can be modded to work if not. but I won't know until it gets here

I have enough DDR3 kicking around to make 16gb of Ram, a spare SSD and, the RX 580 4gb and that should be a pretty decent gamer.



My one question is the motherboard supplied Sata power.. Is that required to be plugged in? in case I need to remove the hard drive bays?