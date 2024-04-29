Dell monitors causing my Windows to crash

F

Florin22xxl

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 9, 2011
Messages
217
Hi guys,
I have 3 issues.

A). I bought 2x DELL S2721DS monitors for extra desktop space,but for some weird reason they cause windows explorer to constantly crash.
When i unplug the monitors everything works fine.The monitors are connected via DP and i have another 2x 27 monitors and a TV connected via HDMI.
My video card is 1080ti and i use a second cheap video card for the extra ports.

B). I bought a docking station: https://www.emag.ro/docking-station...1CMBM/?ref=history-shopping_360601837_67308_1
To connect the monitors via HDMI port,but it doesnt seem to work on the USB port on my B550 Taichi motherboard.From my understanding not all USB C ports provide video signal?

C). When ever i turn off the monitors via the power button,they disconect from windows,causing my icons to rearange everytime.Has anyone had this issue with Dell monitors?


Thanks for any input.
 
driver conflicts. maybe? havent seen it in a while though...
what happens if you remove the "cheap" card and just run 4 out of the 5 on the 1080?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top