Dell monitors causing my Windows to crash

Florin22xxl
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2011
- Messages
- 217
Hi guys,
I have 3 issues.
A). I bought 2x DELL S2721DS monitors for extra desktop space,but for some weird reason they cause windows explorer to constantly crash.
When i unplug the monitors everything works fine.The monitors are connected via DP and i have another 2x 27 monitors and a TV connected via HDMI.
My video card is 1080ti and i use a second cheap video card for the extra ports.
B). I bought a docking station: https://www.emag.ro/docking-station...1CMBM/?ref=history-shopping_360601837_67308_1
To connect the monitors via HDMI port,but it doesnt seem to work on the USB port on my B550 Taichi motherboard.From my understanding not all USB C ports provide video signal?
C). When ever i turn off the monitors via the power button,they disconect from windows,causing my icons to rearange everytime.Has anyone had this issue with Dell monitors?
Thanks for any input.
