I got a dell latitude 7370 off ebay and the bios refuses to update. theres no errors. I tried updating from within windows and using the F12 boot menu option. The reason I wanted to update the bios is cause the touchpad and button weren't working well. somehow they are working better now. I figure if I have to replace it I can but idk if I want to keep it now. I find it strange it wont update the bios.