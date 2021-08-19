Dell laptop wifi

I have an Dell laptop model XPS 15 7590 which I purchased earlier this year
Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM) i9-9980HK CPU @ 2.40GHz 2.40 GHz
RAM: 32.0 GB
OS: Windows 11 Pro, Version 21H2
Installed on 07/29/2021
OS build 22000.132
I have a unique problem with the laptop wi-fi. I regularly run a network speed test using this site - https://www.speedtest.net/ I also use this site - https://www.att.com/support/speedtest. Results of the tests are approximately like this: Download 454Mbits, Upload 11Mbits, Ping 12ms.
The issue: The laptop runs good for about an hour then for no reason the download will drop to about 40Mbits. Upload always works. Only way to get download back to a 450Mbits download is to restart the laptop or disable/re enable the wi-fi. This problem was also happening when I was running windows 10 Pro.
I have tried the following: Brought another laptop to same place as mine and run the network tests. I moved my laptop to different areas in the house. Had Dell tech person (three different persons) take over my laptop and run test for about an hour. So far, they could not find the problem.
I convinced Dell to come to my residence and replace wi-fi card. Still have problem.
Any idea, let me know
Mike
Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM) i9-9980HK CPU @ 2.40GHz 2.40 GHz
RAM: 32.0 GB
OS: Windows 11 Pro, Version 21H2
Installed on 07/29/2021
OS build 22000.132
I have a unique problem with the laptop wi-fi. I regularly run a network speed test using this site - https://www.speedtest.net/ I also use this site - https://www.att.com/support/speedtest. Results of the tests are approximately like this: Download 454Mbits, Upload 11Mbits, Ping 12ms.
The issue: The laptop runs good for about an hour then for no reason the download will drop to about 40Mbits. Upload always works. Only way to get download back to a 450Mbits download is to restart the laptop or disable/re enable the wi-fi. This problem was also happening when I was running windows 10 Pro.
I have tried the following: Brought another laptop to same place as mine and run the network tests. I moved my laptop to different areas in the house. Had Dell tech person (three different persons) take over my laptop and run test for about an hour. So far, they could not find the problem.
I convinced Dell to come to my residence and replace wi-fi card. Still have problem.
Any idea, let me know
Mike