Dell Firmware Update

Gravestone Doji
Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 25, 2006
Last year (2022) I bought a Dell 4K UHD Gaming Monitor - G3223Q.
I have never updated the firmware but I think I should. However I've read that updating the firmware downgrades the image quality. And that Dell does not keep copies of previous firmware files for their monitors. So I'm on the fence about upgrading.
Any suggestions?
