Dell EMC SSD questions

Looking to pick up a high capacity/high endurance drive for a houdini simulation target. ServerPartDeals has a Dell EMC p5600 6.4tb for a`round $350. Would these be compatible in a standard desktop? I'd be using a M.2 to U.2 converter to hook it up. But I'm very unfamiliar with Dell EMC drives. I could nab their genunine intel P4610, but it's PCI-E 3.0, while the dell p5600 (Also an intel drive, but with dell firmware) is 4.0, which could actually be beneficial with how massive these simulations get when reading the data and skimming through them.



I understand these drives have a special firmware for Dell PowerVault and PowerEdge systems. Also have a 520 byte block compared to 512. Would this be problematic to use on my Asus X570? Hopefully someone has experience in the enterprise realm and with these drives. Any advice and first hand knowledge would be appreciated.